A female train conductor was punched repeatedly when she tried to check if a passenger had a valid ticket, a court has heard.

The woman suffered a broken tooth during the outburst of violence on Monday near a station on the outskirts of Belfast.

Daniel Brownlee appeared at the city’s Magistrates Court accused of carrying out the attack.

The 26-year-old defendant, from Drumtara in Ballymena, Co Antrim, faces a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Refusing his application for bail, District Judge Marshall declared: “I need to protect the public while I can.”

Police said the victim was targeted at Jordanstown Halt as she attempted to establish if a passenger had boarded the rail service with a proper ticket.

She was pushed towards the floor and punched in the face “multiple times”.

“The victim sustained a chip to one of her teeth, along with bruising and swelling to the side of her face,” the officer disclosed.

It was alleged that Brownlee carried out the assault.

He was subsequently located and arrested at another train station in Carrickfergus.

Defence barrister Michael Halleron argued there is enough support available in the community for Brownlee to be released on bail.

However, Judge Marshall remanded him in custody until February 22.

She said: “I can’t let him out, it’s a serious incident.

“He was on a train and (allegedly) punched a female member of staff to the face with such force that he not only chipped her tooth but caused bruising to her face.”

