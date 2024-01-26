Play Brightcove video

POST OFFICE SCANDAL

The focus of the Post Office inquiry moves to Northern Ireland today. One of the investigators Suzanne Winter is expected to give evidence. The hearing will also be attended by victims of the Horizon scandal.

ELECTRICITY PRICES

SSE Airtricity customers are set for a 6.3% reduction in their electricity bills. The supplier says the typical customer will save nearly £75 a year.

The reduction will benefit over 100,000 customers and will be applied to bills from 1st March.

SPEED CAMERA

The PSNI say they are investigating after a message revealing the locations of the organisation’s 'Road Safety Camera Vans' circulated through WhatsApp.

As a result police had to alter the locations of some camera vans yesterday. Officers say they are looking into how the information was leaked.

SECURITY ALERT

A suspicious object discovered in Newry which sparked a security alert last night has been declared as nothing untoward. A number of homes had to be evacuated during the operation in the Camlough Road area. Police thanked the public for their patience.

GREEN PORTS

Northern Ireland is to receive over £4.5million pounds to help turn the maritime industry green.

It's part of £33m of funding from the Department for Transport for new technologies to cut shipping emissions, support jobs in coastal areas and boost local economies.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.