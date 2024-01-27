Play Brightcove video

PALESTINE RALLY

Thousands of people took to Belfast city centre to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

It comes after a UN court stopped short of ordering a ceasefire, but said Israel must take all measures within its power to prevent genocide in Gaza.

HOLOCAUST

Today marks Holocaust Memorial Day.The national commemoration conicides with the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz,where more than 1 million of an estimated 6 million Jews were murdered by the Nazis.

As part of the event Belfast City Hall will be lit up Purple alongside other buildings across the country to remember all the victims of the Holocaust.

IFA GRASSROOTS

Seventeen sports projects across Northern Ireland will get a share of 2 million pounds worth of government funding for artificial grass and new floodlights.

The grants are part of a joint IFA and British government initiative to deliver new grassroots facilities.

Projects benefiting from the funding include Mountjoy Utd FC in Tyrone, and Wellington Rec FC in Larne, which have both received £400,000 for new artificial grass pitches and floodlights.

TRANSFER TEST

Around 14,000 pupils from 700 Primary schools across Northern Ireland received their transfer test results today.

It is the first common transfer test from Schools Entrance Assessment group, which marks the biggest shake-up to the post primary transfer system since 2008 when the state run 11 plus ended after 60 years.

It is also the first time the results have been available to access online, with pupils being able to view their marks from 8am.

KEVIN CONWAY

Police investigating the murder of Kevin Conway have arrested a 27-year-old man in West Belfast.

Mr Conway was shot multiple times at his home earlier this month in what police described as a 'ruthless attack.'

The 26-year-old was out on bail after being charged with involvement in the murder of Shane Whitla in Lurgan last year.

BOXING

Turning to Sport and there is a big night of boxing ahead at the Ulster Hall.Belfast's Lewis Crocker will headline the event when he takes on Mexico's Jose Felix.

The Welterweight is looking to improve his record to 19 wins with 0 losses, although he won't be able to win the vacant intercontinental title after he came in over the weight limit.

Despite this promoter Frank Smith believes a win tonight could open a lot of doors for the fighter.

