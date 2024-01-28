Police have charged a 27-year-old man with the murder of Kevin Conway, 26, who was shot and killed near his home in west Belfast.

Detectives from the PSNI said the man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 29.

A 53-year-old man, who was also arrested after the January 9 murder, remains in police custody.

Police have described the shooting as a “horrific, calculated and ruthless murder”.

The victim had been on bail awaiting trial for the murder of Shane Whitla in Co Armagh last year, when he was targeted in the Greenan area in early January.

Three men have been arrested in relation to the murder after a 37-year-old was released on bail earlier this month.

Detective Inspector Gina Quinn said Mr Conway was a father, son and brother who was murdered in his own home.

“My thoughts are with Kevin’s family and loved ones, who are today left trying to come to terms with their loss. And I know the wider community remains in shock,” she said shortly after his death.

“This was a horrific, calculated and ruthless murder, carried out in a busy residential area. Such cold-blooded brutality has absolutely no place in our society.”

