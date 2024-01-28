Play Brightcove video

DUP TALKS

In less than 24 hours, the DUP's top team will meet for a short-notice meeting with the party's leader as speculation mounts the party is inching towards a deal with the UK government which could restore power-sharing.

A leaked invitation said Sir Jeffrey Donaldson "wishes to provide a detailed update on the current political situation".

A DUP spokesperson said they do not comment on internal meetings.

CONWAY MURDER

A 27-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Kevin Conway in Belfast.

Mr Conway was shot and killed near his home in the West of the city on the 9 January in what police have described as a "horrific, calculated and ruthless" murder.

The victim had been on bail awaiting trial for the murder of Shane Whitla in Co Armagh last year, when he was targeted in the Greenan area.

A 53-year-old man, who was also arrested in connection to the murder, remains in police custody but has not been charged.

CREEPER BURGLARY

Police say a range rover was stolen in a creeper style burglary in North Belfast in the early hours of this morning.

Detectives say the car was found a short time later off Lisburn's Plantation drive. Police also received reports of 2 men trying to gain access to properties in the Ballysillan Close area.

One man has been arrested and police are appealing for information.

BELFAST GIANTS

In Ice Hockey and the Belfast Giants 5-2 at the SSE Arena.

The game was tied at 2 all going into the third period before the giants scored three goals in the final 8 minutes with Tedesco scoring twice.

The win was overshadowed however by an injury sustained by Blaze forward Jack Hopkins who was taken to hospital for treatment after being stretched off the ice following a heavy fall.

The results sees the Giants move to second in the table.

LEWIS CROCKER

In boxing and Belfast fighter Lewis Crocker had a night to remember at the Ulster Hall as he scored a knock out win over Mexico's Jose Felix.

The fifth round stoppage marked Crocker's first victory while headlining an event and it improves the welterweights record to 19 wins with 0 losses, Opening the door for a big year ahead.

