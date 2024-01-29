Play Brightcove video

The TUV Leader has said if the DUP make a return to the Stormont Executive it would be 'a point of no return'.

The DUP has been involved in protracted talks with the Government aimed at securing concessions on the arrangements that would address its concerns around trade and sovereignty.

The party has been using a veto power to blockade Stormont ‘s devolved institutions for two years in protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements that have created trade barriers between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The DUP is set for a crunch meeting on Monday as its party leader briefs senior members on Government proposals aimed at ending Stormont’s powersharing impasse.

Speaking to the media at Stormont on Monday, Jim Allister said: "Having stood on so many platforms with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, opposing and repudiating the protocol, it will be a moment of not just great sadness, but much more than that.

"If, after all that, Sir Jeffrey and his party were to become protocol implementers, it would be a point of no return.

"Because that will be accepting that never again will Northern Ireland be a full part of the United Kingdom, but rather will be in this condominium whereby in part we're ruled by laws from the United Kingdom, and in part we're ruled by laws from a foreign jurisdiction.

"That is so incompatible with our constitutional position that it is something no unionist should be contemplating or embracing."

It comes as Mr Allister cosigned a paper warning the DUP against a return to Stormont, insisting no deal with the Government is better than a bad deal.

The TUV Leader joined former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib, Baroness Kate Hoey and loyalist activist Jamie Bryson in publishing a joint paper outlining their concerns at the shape of the mooted proposals offered by No 10 aimed at addressing DUP concerns over trade and sovereignty.

The paper insists the measures are “suboptimal” and offer no prospect that they will restore Northern Ireland’s “place in the union” or dismantle the contentious Northern Ireland Protocol.

