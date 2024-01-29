Play Brightcove video

Northern Ireland's Department of Health 'will make the necessary preparations' to allow any new Stormont Executive to change the laws around smoking and vaping in Northern Ireland.

It comes as disposable vapes are set to be banned in Britain as part of plans to tackle the rise in young people vaping and protect children’s health. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the plan to implement the ban – using powers already in place under the Environmental Protection Act – which is expected to come into force at the end of 2024 or the start of 2025, during a visit to a school on Monday.

It forms part of the Government’s response to its consultation on smoking and vaping, which was launched in October last year.

In Northern Ireland, the decision must be agreed by the Northern Ireland Assembly, which is not sitting after power sharing at Stormont collapsed almost two years ago.

Northern Ireland’s Department of Health noted the UK government’s plans and said: “The department will make the necessary preparations to allow incoming ministers and the NI Assembly to take a decision on introducing the regulations in Northern Ireland.”

The Department of Health statement continued: "The Department of Health has a long-standing strategic aim for a tobacco-free Northern Ireland.

"Tobacco use continues to cause around 2,200 deaths in Northern Ireland each year.

"Alongside the immeasurable human costs, our hospitals spend approximately £200 million treating tobacco related conditions each year.

"Tobacco use is a huge threat to public health, but it is a threat that is entirely preventable."

New data shows the number of children vaping in the last three years has tripled, the Government said, adding that use among younger children is also rising, with 9% of 11 to 15 year-olds now using vapes.

Disposable vapes have been pushing the rise in youth vaping, with the proportion of 11 to 17-year-old vapers using disposables increasing almost ninefold in the last two years, it added. In Britain, new powers will also be introduced to restrict flavours which are specifically marketed at children and ensure that manufacturers produce plainer packaging and change how vapes are displayed in shops, moving them out of children’s sight. New £100 fines will also be brought in for shops in England and Wales which sell vapes illegally to children. Trading standards officers will be given powers to act “on the spot” to tackle underage tobacco and vape sales. This builds on a maximum £2,500 fine that local authorities can already impose. Vaping alternatives – such as nicotine pouches – will also be banned for children

The ban also aims to have a positive impact on the environment as five million disposable vapes are thrown away each week, up from 1.3 million from last year.

Joseph Carter, Head of Asthma + Lung UK Northern Ireland said: "Smoking is the biggest cause of lung disease deaths, and we don't want to see Northern Ireland being left behind.

"The Scottish and Welsh Governments have already consented to Westminster legislating despite being a devolved area.

"We call on the Secretary of State to consult our local party leaders with the aim to extend this ban to Northern Ireland.

"Our children and young people need protecting from these products now and can't wait until Stormont returns.'

