Two men accused of murdering 26-year-old Kevin Conway in west Belfast earlier this month have appeared in court. Aidan O’Keefe who is 27 years old, and 53-year-old Fergal Kane are both charged with murder and possession of a firearm. A police detective told Belfast Magistrates' Court that minutes before Kevin Conway was shot dead, he sent a voice note to his girlfriend saying he was playing PlayStation. The court also heard how two guns were used in the attack, but it was a handgun that fired the fatal shot.

Mr Conway, 26, was shot several times at his home on January 9.

When he was killed, Mr Conway had been on bail awaiting trial for the murder of Shane Whitla in Co Armagh last year.

