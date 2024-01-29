A second man has been charged with the murder of Kevin Conway in west Belfast. Mr Conway, 26, was shot several times at his home on January 9. Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have charged the 53-year-old man with murder.

Earlier on Sunday detectives announced that a 27-year-old man had also been charged with murder. Both men will appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday. A 37-year-old man arrested earlier this month in connection with the murder was released on bail pending further inquiries. When he was killed, Mr Conway had been on bail awaiting trial for the murder of Shane Whitla in Co Armagh last year.

