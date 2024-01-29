Two men charged with lesser offences in relation to the murder of Ian Ogle have changed their pleas to guilty as the trial was about to start.

Reece Kirkwood, 26, from Tower Court in Belfast has now admitted withholding information.

36-year-old Thomas McCartney, of Wolff Close in Belfast, was re-arraigned on the charge of assisting an offender and pleaded guilty.

Ian Ogle was beaten and stabbed to death near his home in Cluan Place in January 2019.

Five other men face a charge of murder.

Another man faces a charge of assisting offenders.

