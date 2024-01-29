Play Brightcove video

DUP set for crunch meeting as party leader briefs members on proposals to end Stormont boycott

The DUP is set for a crunch meeting on Monday as its party leader briefs senior members on Government proposals aimed at ending Stormont’s powersharing impasse.

The DUP has been using a veto power to blockade Stormont ‘s devolved institutions for two years in protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements that have created trade barriers between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The party has been involved in protracted talks with the Government aimed at securing concessions on the arrangements that would address its concerns around trade and sovereignty.

Second man charged with murder of Kevin Conway in west Belfast

A second man has been charged with the murder of Kevin Conway in west Belfast.

Mr Conway, 26, was shot several times at his home on January 9.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have charged the 53-year-old man with murder.

Disposable vapes to be banned in Britain to protect children’s health

Disposable vapes are set to be banned in Britain as part of plans to tackle the rise in young people vaping and protect children’s health.

The prime minister is set to announce the government’s plan to bring the legislation under the Environmental Protection Act - which is expected to come into force at the end of 2024 or the start of 2025 - during a visit to a school on Monday.

In Northern Ireland, the decision must be agreed by the Northern Ireland Assembly, which is not sitting after powersharing at Stormont collapsed almost two years ago.

Northern Ireland’s Department of Health noted the UK government’s plans and said: “The department will make the necessary preparations to allow incoming ministers and the NI Assembly to take a decision on introducing the regulations in Northern Ireland.”

New Over-50s men’s health programme from Age NI will address gap in dedicated support for older men

A new campaign has been launched aimed at addressing the gap in mental health support for men over 50 in Northern Ireland.

Statistics show older males disproportionately impacted by suicide, depression, anti depressant and alcohol abuse.

Age NI's "Good Vibrations" programme has a range of services from a new podcast to a dedicated website and an education programme.

