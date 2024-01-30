Play Brightcove video

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he believed that “all the conditions are now in place” for Stormont's return.

He told a press conference in Westminster on Tuesday that subject to the finalisation of all-party talks today, he will publish the details of the proposal on Wednesday.

He said the agreement "secures" Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market and strengthens the union.

“I believe that all the conditions are now in place for the assembly to return," he said.

“I look forward very much to the restoration of the institutions as soon as possible.

“There was a financial package worth over £3 billion offered to the parties before Christmas. This will absolutely be available to an incoming executive.

“The parties entitled to form an executive are meeting today to discuss these matters and I hope we will be able to finalise this deal with those parties as soon as possible and move forward.”

The Secretary of State says he has updated the Cabinet on the “significant development” following a deal being reached that could restore Stormont power sharing.

“I welcome the very significant step from Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the step he took last night.

“I’m very grateful to Sir Jeffrey and his colleagues for the leadership that he and they have displayed, and the constructive nature of our dialogue over the past few months.

“Throughout our discussions, it has never been in doubt that Sir Jeffrey’s prime concern was to secure and reinforce Northern Ireland’s place in the union.

“I would also like to thank the other political parties in Northern Ireland for the patience they have shown during this time.

“I’m pleased that the DUP have agreed to accept the package of measures that the UK Government has put forward and, as a result, they are ready to return to the Northern Ireland Assembly and nominate representatives to the Northern Ireland executive.

“I can confirm that today I have updated the Cabinet on this significant development.”

The Secretary of State suggested the new powersharing deal would not impact on the UK’s ability to have different trade rules to the European Union.

Heaton-Harris, who said he plans to travel to Belfast on Tuesday, said the agreement “hasn’t affected divergence in any shape or form”. He said there had been a “very long conversation” with the DUP about “how we can make better Northern Ireland’s place in our internal market”. Asked what had changed in terms of checks between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, the senior Conservative said: “There are some significant changes but you will have to wait until … the all-party talks are finalised. “When I publish the deal in Parliament, everyone will see what it is.” He denied the deal was a “secret package”, saying political parties in Northern Ireland were being briefed on its contents before adding: “Once they have finalised, I will be in a position to publish, and I will.”

Asked whether he had held talks with Brussels over the proposals that could see Stormont return, Chris Heaton-Harris said: “I and Government colleagues talk to our European Union partners on a regular basis and I will continue to do so.”

Pressed on whether they were consulted on the terms of the agreement, he replied: “We talk about all sorts of things.”

Asked whether a renegotiation would be needed with the EU to ensure the deal can go through, he answered: “I don’t believe so.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Mr Sunak welcomed the “positive step which brings the UK Government and Northern Ireland parties closer to restoring the devolved institutions, and delivering for the people of Northern Ireland”.

Mr Heaton-Harris said the agreement “will further ensure that the whole of the UK can benefit from and seize Brexit freedoms together”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters the package “will not change the freedoms and powers that we have secured through Brexit or through the Windsor Framework”.

The spokesman added: “It won’t reduce our ability to diverge nor our commitment to do so should it be in the interests of the UK.”

