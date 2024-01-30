The pilot of a light aircraft has been taken to hospital after a plane crashed near a County Armagh runway.

Two fire service appliances, police, two ambulance crews and the Hazardous Area Response Team were all deployed to the scene near Tandragee’s Mullahead Road.

“Firefighters extinguished the fire and secured the area,” a NI Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

“The pilot was out of the aircraft when Firefighters arrived and has been transferred to the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. There were no passengers on the aircraft. The incident was dealt with by 2.27pm.”

The NI Ambulance Service confirmed that “following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Craigavon Area Hospital.” Meanwhile, the PSNI said there are no reports of “any serious injuries” at this time, and confirmed that the Air Accident Investigations Branch has been informed of the incident.

