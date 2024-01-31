‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ continues on Thursday night (1st February) on UTV.

The episode charts March 2023 and it’s all about new life in this episode, be that lambs and calves or planting vegetables.

First up, we're in the Fermanagh Lakelands, with Rodney and Emma Balfour at their farm in Mullygarry. They are busy with new arrivals while their rams James and Donnie get a break.

They specialise in Rylands, Isle de France and Dutch Spotted and they’re part time farmers as they both work in the NHS.

Meanwhile, in Cookstown in Tyrone, Bronagh O’Kane is in the middle of calving her small herd of beef cattle.

Jobs like tagging give Bronagh the chance to get a really close look at the animal’s condition.

Freshly calved cows can be dangerous as they are protective of their young. The calves are too small for the cattle crush, so Bronagh creates a safe zone in every pen.

Next up, we’re back at Adrian and Emily McGowan’s vegetable farm near Killinchy in Down.

They’re busy planting early potatoes for harvest in mid-May. Adrian explains how they are planting smaller crops to service mainly the farm shop.

Elsewhere, the cauliflowers need attention, and Adrian and Emily work together to bring them in at the right time. Adrian says, “It’s a basic human instinct, to grow things and to farm.”

As Belfast wakes up and commuters make their way to work, 18 year old Dan McCaffery has arrived home after a night’s work. But before he can catch up on sleep – he has a herd of cattle that needs breakfast.

He talks about being at Greenmount and how much he enjoys both the theoretical and practical elements of his course. “There’s nothing I’d rather be doing than studying agriculture,” he says. Meanwhile at the McClements farm on the Ards Peninsula in County Down, Jude, Josh and Sarah are preparing the latest batch of cows for calving. They do this every week.

The episode ends back in Fermanagh with Emma Balfour setting up milking stations for the lambs that have been hand reared in the farmhouse kitchen, as they are now ready to leave the kitchen and move back into the shed.

UTV’s Mark McFadden and Rita Fitzgerald narrate this series.

Sponsored by NIE Networks, ‘Rare Breed’ – A Farming Year continues on Thursday 1st February at 8.30pm on UTV.

You can catch up afterwards on ITVX here.

