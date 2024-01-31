Judgment in a trial concerning a man accused of the double sectarian murders of two Catholic workmen in Belfast in May 1994 will be made "before Easter", a court heard today.

After closing submissions were made by the Crown and defence, Mr Justice O'Hara revealed he will give his ruling on whether or not 57-year old James Stewart Smyth committed the murders.

Eamon Fox (41) and 24-year old Gary Convie were working on a building site in the Tiger's Bay area of Belfast and were sitting in a Vauxhall Polo eating lunch when the car was riddled with bullets fired from a gunman standing in an adjacent children's playground.

The attack was claimed by the UVF and it's Crown's case that Smyth - a former member of the UDR from Forthriver Link in north Belfast - was the gunman.

As well as denying the murders of Mr Convie and Mr Fox, Smyth has also denied the attempted murder of a third workman on the same date.

He has also denied possessing a Sten sub machine gun and a quantity of ammunition with intent, and of being a member of the UVF.

During a non-jury trial that was opened at Belfast Crown Court last October, the Crown called a number of witnesses including former UVF commander turned supergrass Gary Haggarty.

From the witness box, he implicated Smyth as the gunman and said the workmen were murdered due to "pure sectarianism."

During today's hearing, Haggarty's reliability was questioned by defence barrister Michael Borrelli KC who branded Haggarty "a dangerous witness" and a "liar."

First to address the senior judge was Kieran Murphy KC who highlighted three "substantial parts of the case".

These, he said, were Smyth's DNA located on the collar of a jacket found along with the murder weapon 11 days after the shooting; Smyth's previous "bad character" of involvement in a sectarian murder in Ballymena in January 1994 and Haggarty's evidence.

Pointing out Smyth opted not to give evidence at his trial, Mr Murphy said the defendant's involvement in a murder just months prior to the murders of Mr Convie and Mr Fox indicated he was "a man who was well willing and was able to obtain a gun and with little or no qualms ... to kill Catholics."

The prosecutor said Smyth's failure to take the stand meant he could not be questioned about this bad character, his DNA on the jacket or any other allegations about his involvement in the murders in January and May 1994.

Mr Murphy concluded by telling Mr Justice O'Hara the "combined circumstances of this case" and the lack of any evidence or explanation given by Smyth "led to an inevitable conclusion that Mr Convie and Mr Fox were murdered by Mr Smyth.

"We respectively submit that he should be found guilty on all counts."

Next to address the trial judge was defence barrister Michael Borrelli KC, who said the Crown had failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Smyth was the gunman.

He said the defence had made "concessions" regarding Smyth being on the run and in the company of Haggarty and others in the UVF around May 1994 - but it has never been proven how or when Smyth's DNA came to be on the jacket.

Regarding Haggarty, Mr Borrelli described him as a "dangerous witness" and a man motivated by revenge.

He added: "The man is a liar, he is a dangerous liar. He spent years living a lie to his family, his friends, his fellow terrorists.

"You are dealing with a man who is an impulsive, professional liar and of course he can give detail about these offences because he was involved in it."

The defence barrister also raised the issue of eye witness accounts of the gunman, all of who spoke of a man "noticeably taller" than Mr Smyth.

After listening to closing submissions, Mr Justice O'Hara said: "I will now consider my judgement which will be given before Easter."

