Restored power sharing in Northern Ireland offers the prospect of a “brighter future”, Rishi Sunak said.

He also thanked the other parties for their patience while the matter was resolved.

The Prime Minister was speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons after the DUP endorsed a deal to restore power sharing.

It is conditional on the government publishing the deal on Wednesday.

Preparations are underway to allow the Assembly to sit in the coming days. A session could be held as soon as Friday or Saturday.

The Prime Minister told the Commons: “Following constructive dialogue over past months, I welcome the significant steps the DUP have taken to make restoration of the executive possible. “I also thank the other political parties in Northern Ireland for the patience that they have shown. “After two years without an executive there is now a prospect of power sharing back up and running, strengthening our Union, giving people the local, accountable Government that they need and offering a brighter future for Northern Ireland.”

