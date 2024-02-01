Detectives investigating the murder of Sean Fox in October 2022 have arrested a man in West Belfast.

Detectives from the PSNI Major Investigation Team confirmed an arrest was made following searches on Thursday morning, 1 February.A 40 year-old was arrested under the Terrorism Act, and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite in Musgrave for questioning.

Sean Fox was shot dead inside the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on the Suffolk Road in west Belfast on the afternoon of Sunday 2 October 2022.The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 1120 of 02/10/2022.Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

