Trade union strikes have again brought public transport services to a standstill this Thursday.

School support workers are also engaging in a 48-hour walk-out over ongoing disputes about pay.

On January 18, tens of thousands of public sector workers took part in an unprecedented day of strike action.

The latest wave of industrial action comes as legislation is to be debated in Westminster which could see the restoration of the Northern Ireland's devolved institutions in the coming days.

Chris Heaton-Harris has been urged to release funding to make delayed pay awards in the absence of a functioning devolved government.

The Secretary of State has refused, saying the matter is a devolved one.

The Government has offered a financial package worth more than £3 billion to accompany the return of a devolved Executive in Belfast.

A portion of which has been ringfenced for public sector pay awards.

Some members of the public and business leaders have called on unions to suspend strike action in recognition of the progress being made towards a return to powersharing.

Peter Macklin, Regional Organiser of transport union GMB said: “Regardless of the latest developments at Stormont, our members are still facing the prospect of a zero percent offer made last year being imposed.

“A few years ago, these workers were being hailed as frontline heroes. They deserve better and they are ready and willing to strike to secure it.

“At any point, if a meaningful pay offer is received then that is something our members will consider and respond to appropriately but in the absence of any movement we have no alternative but to proceed with the planned action.”

