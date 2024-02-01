Play Brightcove video

The hard-sell is on as legislation to implement a deal to secure Stormont's restoration is set to be debated by MPs in Westminster on Thursday.

It is expected that the government will try to fast-track two pieces of legislation through parliament which could see a return to powersharing by Saturday.

The extent of Jeffrey Donaldson and Chris Heaton-Harris' negotiating efforts were revealed on Wednesday as details of the plan were published in the 80 page document Safeguarding the Union.

The key detail that the DUP leader and Secretary of State will be pushing is the removal of routine checks for goods travelling between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The move would eradicate the Green Lane resolving one of the major sticking points with both the Northern Ireland Protocol and the Windsor Framework.

Donaldson hailed the move as a key concession which would end his party’s boycott of powersharing over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Proposed legislation would also permit the government to slow down the automatic imposition of EU law on regulations in Northern Ireland.

One of the proposed motions deals with constitutional issues providing assurances on Northern Ireland’s position within the UK.

The other focuses on trade and would deliver changes to the trading system by amending the Internal Markets Act.

If passed, the legislation would pave the way to a return to powersharing.

Some are yet to be convinced. Donaldson has been steadfast in his defense of the deal but has faced opposition from within his own party and other factions of unionism.

If Donaldson and Heaton-Harris are able seal the deal, MLAs could be called to the assembly this weekend.

