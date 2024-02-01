Play Brightcove video

Transport Union bosses have said that once Stormont is restored and a pay offer is on the table workers can get back to work. Until then, strike action continues.

Another day of strike action got underway on Thursday as workers from Unite, GMB and SIPTU staged a walkout grinding public transport services to a halt.

The action came as legislation was being debated in the House of Commons which could see powersharing restored in the coming days.

The Government has pledged funding to facilitate public sector pay deals if Stormont returns but unions have not called off industrial action.

Unions have maintained that until the Executive is up and running and a pay offer is proposed strikes will continue.

On January 18, tens of thousands of public sector workers took part in an unprecedented day of strike action causing widespread disruption.

Some members of the public and business leaders have called on unions to suspend strike action to prevent further impact on industry and those who rely on public transport services.

It has been suggested that calling off the strikes would be a gesture of goodwill recognising the progress being made towards Stormont's restoration.

Peter Macklin GMB Regional Organiser highlighted that action remains ongoing because crucially a pay offer has not yet been put on the table.

While a sum of money has been promised for pay rises as part of a £3 billion pound package offered by the Secretary of State to an incoming Executive it has yet to be delivered.

He said: "The quicker that is released, the quicker we can get into negotiations with the company and try to get this resolved."

Kaz M'Wepu, a Translink Inspector, explained workers' motivation for taking to the picket lines.

He outlined the challenges faced by workers when it comes to supporting themselves and their families amid ongoing financial pressures compounded by a lack of pay parity and the rising cost of living.

Unions have been clear in their resolve to continue strike action until pay demands are met.

Further walk-out dates are being discussed but nothing has been confirmed.

