Northern Ireland's Conor Bradley was the talk of Anfield after a man-of-the-match performance in the Premier League leaders win over Chelsea.

The Tyrone native got on the scoresheet and got two assists in the 4-1 win. With the game won, the 20-year-old was subbed in the 66th minute and walked off the pitch to a standing ovation.

Bradley becomes the first Northern Ireland player in almost 70 years to score for Liverpool.

Throughout the game the home crowd were singing 'there's only one Conor Bradley,' such was his impact on the game.

Bradley said the game was "like a dream" and a special night. He said getting the goal was a "very proud moment."

"I couldn't believe it went in, I just thought 'I am going to hit it here' and it went in," he told TNT Sports.

"He's incredible," said the Liverpool manager who said Bradley was already "integral" to his Liverpool team.

"He's a good footballer and has helped us so much."

The right-back fired into the bottom corner in the 39th minute to double the Reds’ lead having earlier provided the pass that led to Diogo Jota’s opener midway through the first half.

After Darwin Nunez sent a penalty against the post in first-half stoppage-time – one of four times he hit the woodwork – the advantage was extended in the 65th minute when Dominik Szoboszlai headed in from Bradley’s cross. Christopher Nkunku replied before Luis Diaz wrapped things up for Jurgen Klopp’s men as they made it 15 league matches unbeaten, and four successive wins, in their first top-flight outing since the German’s announcement that he is to step down as boss at the end of the season. A miserable evening for Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea ended a three-match winning run as they stayed 10th.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says it is a credit to their academy players that his side have emerged unscathed from a difficult January to lead the Premier League by five points. Bradley has impressed hugely and put in his second successive man-of-the-match display with his first Liverpool goal and two assists in the victory.

But with Trent Alexander-Arnold close to full match fitness after two substitute appearances, it has given Klopp a decision to make ahead of Sunday’s trip to Arsenal. “There is no situation. It is just how it is,” said Klopp.

“We had seven games in January with 11 days off in between. We couldn’t have put the string of results together without the kids, (Jarell) Quansah, Conor and we had midfielders out so we played with James McConnell at six. “These boys used this situation. I am happy they all could perform the way they did. The academy is doing an incredible job.” Striker Darwin Nunez had one of those games where he did everything but score, becoming the first player since Opta records began in 2003 to hit the woodwork four times, once from the penalty spot.

