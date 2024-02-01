Play Brightcove video

Politics

A deal which could lead to the return of Stormont's power-sharing institutions is set to be debated in Parliament.

The agreement reached by the UK Government and the DUP was published yesterday and it will mean no routine checks on goods crossing from Great Britian to Northern Ireland.

Strikes

Despite the latest political developments, thousands of public transport workers are going on strike on Thursday over pay.

Members of the Unite, GMB and Siptu unions walked out at midnight, halting bus and rail services across the region in the first of four planned days of industrial action in February.

School support workers are also taking to picket lines today.

Funding boost recommended to tackle paramilitarism

A report has found the Government should provide funding to bring the PSNI up to 7,500 police officers, as part of a strategy to tackle paramilitary activity and organised crime.

The Northern Ireland Affairs Committee has warned that the number of officers is likely to drop to less than 6,200 by next April as a result of budget cuts and the financial burden of data leaks.

Construction

Construction workloads in Northern Ireland have continued to fall over the past three months.

However, the latest RICS report said the rate of decline has slowed, and is now closer to the UK average.

Children's ambulance

The children's heartbeat ambulance is marking its first anniversary. Since its launch last January it has made over 200 crucial journeys to Dublin, where the children receive specialist medical treatment including surgery.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.