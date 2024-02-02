A vermin infestation found in a hospital kitchen, where patient and staff meals are prepared, has sparked concerns over health and safety.

UTV can reveal that pest controllers had to be called in to Craigavon Area Hospital after droppings were discovered over work benches and floors in the main kitchen and dining area.

The Southern Health Trust said the recent pest sighting was "dealt with quickly and all the usual procedures were followed".

However hospital staff say they are concerned the rodents may return, as they are struggling with staff shortages.

"Those droppings were found over utensils and surfaces. Pest controllers came in last Friday along with high level cleaners," hospital worker John Creaney told UTV.

He added: "I was horrified. That kitchen is where food is prepared for patients and staff. Everyone is worried this will happen again."

The Southern Health Trust said: "The effective management of all pest control incidents is taken extremely seriously and we have a well-established pro-active pest management system in place.

“The vigilance of staff and early intervention by pest control specialist, ensures that any suspected pest activity is dealt with as soon as possible.

"After each pest control treatment, a decontamination cleaning process is carried out in the affected area to ensure that the area can be safely used without any risk to patients or staff."

