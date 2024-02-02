Deal Opposition

A meeting of unionists and loyalists opposed to the DUP deal which will restore the Assembly has been told the so-called Irish Sea border remains.

Last night, around 100 people gathered in Moygashel for a meeting which was addressed by TUV leader Jim Allister and loyalist activist Jamie Bryson.

The DUP has given the green light for the recall of the Stormont Assembly, with powersharing due to be restored on Saturday.

Data Leak

It has emerged that more than 1,000 PSNI officers and staff have applied for a security payment following a major data leak.

In August, the details of over 9,500 PSNI officers and staff were mistakenly published in response to a Freedom of Information request.

The £500 payout on offer is for home security improvements.

Six Nations

Rugby Union's Six Nations gets underway tonight as Ireland tackle France in the tournament's opening game in Marseille.

France are the favourites this year despite losing to Ireland in Dublin last February.

Golf

Rory McIlroy is well placed at the latest event on golf's PGA Tour.

The world number two player leads the way at Pebble Beach in California on five-under par.

McIlroy is aiming to win his second event of the season after securing the Dubai Desert Classic last month.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.