A meeting of unionists and loyalists opposed to the DUP deal which will restore the Assembly has been told the so-called Irish Sea border remains.

On Thursday night, around 100 people gathered in Moygashel Orange Hall in County Tyrone for a meeting.

The crowd was addressed by TUV leader Jim Allister and loyalist activist Jamie Bryson.

Among those in attendance was former DUP minister Jim Wells.

The DUP has given the green light for the recall of the Stormont Assembly, with powersharing due to be restored on Saturday.

This comes after the DUP negotiated a deal with the UK Government that party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says has effectively removed the trading border for goods moving from Great Britain to, and staying in, Northern Ireland.

Bryson told the meeting: "Ladies and gentlemen the Irish sea border remains firmly in place.

"That is the verdict. Not only of me, not only of Jim, not only of independent legal opinion as you will see [on Friday] but of the DUPs most senior people themselves."

The loyalist activist also said EU law would continue to apply in Northern Ireland.

“We remain subject to laws we did not make and cannot change.

“Every unionist now faces a choice: you implement the Irish Sea border for sake of pragmatism, or you stand against, come what may, as a matter of principle."

TUV leader Jim Allister said: "It boils down to this. That GB, the other part of our kingdom of which we are supposed to be an integral part is now under the EU customs code decreed to be a foreign country.

He added: "Northern Ireland has been subjected this week to the most astounding level of spin and hype that I can remember in a very long time.

"What I want to do tonight is examine the spin and the hype against the legal and political realities.

At the end of this meeting, you decide whether you believe the spin and the hype."

