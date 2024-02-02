Man convicted of killing police officer arrested after absconding

A man convicted of the manslaughter of a PSNI officer, who was unlawfully at large, has been arrested in the Republic of Ireland.

Shane Frane, 36, was convicted in February 2014 of the manslaughter of Constable Philippa Reynolds following a road traffic crash in February 2013 in the Waterside area of Londonderry.

Police said last month he had breached the conditions of his temporary prison release by absconding from the Northern Ireland Prison Service.

Giving an update, the PSNI said he was arrested in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday evening.

He was arrested on an extradition warrant and appeared before Dublin Extradition Court on Friday where he has been remanded into custody pending extradition proceedings.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “This case demonstrates the close working of the Police Service of Northern Ireland and the Public Prosecution Service to pursue fugitives from this jurisdiction.

“It also highlights our close working with An Garda Siochana Extradition Unit in tracking down wanted persons and bringing offenders to justice.

“Our message is clear to anyone who has left Northern Ireland to avoid the consequences of their actions, we will use all powers available to have you arrested and returned to Northern Ireland.”

Ms Reynolds, 27, was a passenger in a police vehicle which was hit by a stolen car driven by Frane in 2013.

Frane, originally from Limerick, pleaded guilty to eight offences including manslaughter, causing her death by driving without a licence or insurance, driving when unfit through drink or drugs, and failing to remain at the scene and report an accident.

The officer was the back-seat passenger in an unmarked police car that was hit by the stolen 4×4 vehicle that had been travelling at up to 80mph.

Mourners at Ms Reynolds’ funeral were told that she had touched many lives and had been killed in her prime.

