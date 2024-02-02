Play Brightcove video

Michelle O'Neill has waited almost two years to officially become the first ever nationalist first minister at Stormont.

After entering the political arena as an advisor at 21-years-old, the Sinn Fein vice president has climbed to success within her party for over two decades.

Michelle O'Neill was first elected at 28 years old, becoming a councillor in Dungannon and South Tyrone. The young politician joined Sinn Fein seven years prior, working as an advisor to Francie Molloy.

At 30, Ms O'Neill was elected as MLA for Mid Ulster in the 2007 Assembly Election, sitting on Stormont's education and health committees.

She became the first woman and one of the youngest politicians to become Mayor of Dungannon and south Tyrone in 2010. A year later, Michelle O'Neill was made Agriculture Minister, a position she would hold for the next five years before taking on the health brief.

In 2017, the executive collapsed after then vice president Martin McGuinness resigned over the RHI scandal.

Michelle O'Neill was then confirmed as Sinn Fein's new Stormont leader. Weeks before Martin McGuinness's death, the new leader topped the poll in Mid-Ulster and was re-elected.

A year on, the then 41-year-old became the party's vice president, succeeding Mary Lou McDonald after her elevation to party president.

After almost three years of political limbo and months of talks... Michelle O'Neill was appointed deputy First Minister with Arlene Foster First Minister. A new Assembly formed just in time for the coronavirus pandemic to hit Northern Ireland.

Ms O'Neill faced calls to step down that summer, after she was accused of breaking Covid rules by attending the funeral of veteran IRA commander, Bobby Storey.

Her reign as deputy didn't last long, after the DUP pulled Paul Givan as First Minister in February 2022, in protest over Brexit trade arrangements. But that summer, Sinn Fein became the biggest political party, after an historic Assembly election. Michelle O'Neill has been First Minister designate for almost two years. Now the wait is almost over, as she becomes the first nationalist to take the job.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.