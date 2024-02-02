Play Brightcove video

Party leaders have arrived at Stormont Castle for a meeting to discuss priorities for the incoming Executive.

The first sitting of the Northern Ireland Assembly in two years is set to take place at 1pm on Saturday.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said on Thursday that his party would end its two-year Stormont boycott over post-Brexit trading arrangements giving the Assembly recall the green light.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson Credit: PressEye

The announcement came after two pieces of legislation contained in a deal to resurrect devolution were fast-tracked through the House of Commons.

On Friday's meeting agenda, will be the pressures and decisions facing the incoming Executive.

Speculation is also mounting as to who will take up ministerial roles.

When the Northern Ireland Assembly reconvenes at Parliament Buildings it will witness the historically significant moment of the appointment of its first nationalist first minister, Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill.

