A woman in her 80s has been left shaken after she was pushed to the ground during a robbery in Newry.

The incident occurred near Dominic Street area on Thursday, 1 February.

It was reported that shortly before 10.30am on Thursday, the woman was approached by a man whilst walking and had her handbag snatched from her, causing her to fall to the ground.

The suspect, described as a man in his 50’s or 60’s wearing a dark coloured cap and a dark coat, made off on foot.

Officers arrested a 62 year old man a short time later, on suspicion of robbery.

The handbag was recovered by security staff from a public toilet at a nearby shopping centre and later returned to the woman, who was left badly shaken by her ordeal.

The man has since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police at Ardmore on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 477 01/02/24, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

