25 police officers were assaulted while on duty during a 24 hour period over the weekend.

In separate incidents on Saturday and Sunday, a total of 18 officers were injured in Belfast - including seven during one arrest.

In Banbridge - an officer was bitten by a man while he being arrested, and in Newry two officers suffered minor injuries when their police car was rammed by a van.

The attacks have been condemned by the PSNI and Police Federation.

A senior officer has said that while none of the officers were seriously hurt, the attacks were unacceptable.

Superintendent Nigel Henry said: “Between Saturday morning and Sunday morning, 3rd and 4th February, across Northern Ireland, 25 police officers have been injured on duty, resulting in eight arrests for assault on police.

“While thankfully no officers received any serious injuries and all were able to remain on duty, these assaults on our officers while simply doing their job is not acceptable.

“Across Belfast alone, 18 officers were injured, which included seven officers in one incident.

“While arresting a woman following a report of criminal damage in north Belfast, one officer was spat at, with six others kicked and punched.

“An officer was bitten by a man in Banbridge, who was being arrested following a report of an assault.

“Two officers received minor injuries after their vehicle was rammed several times in Newry on Saturday night.”

Mr Henry continued: “These are just some of the examples to highlight the risks our officers face every day.

“We, as a police service, will investigate these attacks rigorously, just as we would were it a member of the public.

“Our officers are here to help, and respond to calls assisting people.

“Assaults on police are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’.”

Liam Kelly, the chairman of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, has called for tougher sentences for those who attack officers.

He said: “Our officers do not deserve to be spat at, bitten, kicked and punched as they go about performing their lawful duty.

“They are there to uphold the law and protect people and are certainly not there to be treated so disgracefully.”

He added: “These attacks will be fully and rigorously investigated and my hope is that we will see people prosecuted.

“When they are before the courts, I hope sentences are handed down that reflect the seriousness of assaulting officers.

“Society has to send a clear message to would-be thugs.

“Officers are not there to be singled out for attack and only stiffer sentencing will get that message through to those who think they can behave in this manner with minimum consequences.”

