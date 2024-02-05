Stormont visit

The Prime Minister and The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will visit Stormont on Monday as they mark the return of devolved government in Northern Ireland.Rishi Sunak arrived in Northern Ireland on Sunday where he visited the headquarters of the Air Ambulance.

The UK Government has offered a £3.3 billion pound package to stabilise finances and settle public sector pay here.

However, the Executive is expected to press Mr Sunak on more funding.

Executive letter

The newly-formed Executive has already written to the Prime Minister calling for urgent discussions on long-term funding stability to deliver public services in Northern Ireland.

The letter from all Stormont ministers states that the current financial package on offer “does not provide the basis for the Executive to deliver sustainable public services and public finances”.

Limavady stabbing

Detectives investigating the murder of 17-year-old Blake Newland in Limavady have been granted a further 36 hours to question 4 men who were arrested.

The teenager was stabbed multiple times in Woodland Walk shortly after half past 9 on Friday night.

A total of 6 males remain in police custody at this time.

