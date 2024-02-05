Play Brightcove video

Northern Ireland's political leaders have offered their best wishes to King Charles after it was announced the monarch has been diagnosed with cancer.

The Palace confirmed the disease, which is not prostate cancer, was discovered while the King was being treated in hospital for an enlarged prostate.

The King has started a schedule of regular treatments, but has been advised to postpone his public-facing duties.

The Palace declined to confirm the type of cancer.

The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished the King a “full and speedy recovery” and said he will no doubt “be back to full strength in no time” after Charles was diagnosed with a form of cancer.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill said she was sorry to hear of the news.

"I want to wish him well for his treatment and a full and speedy recovery," she posted on X.

In a statement, deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly added: “I would like to wish His Majesty, King Charles all the the very best for his treatment. I, like many people throughout Northern Ireland, will keep him and his family in my prayers.”

In a post on X, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: "Sending His Majesty the King every good wish as he commences his treatment. We pray for a full and speedy recovery."

UUP leader Doug Beattie also offered his best wishes to the King. "I wish to offer our heart-felt wishes to His Majesty the King, on the shocking news of his cancer diagnosis.

"This is unfortunately a reality many families, right across these islands, face day and daily. “I know that people across Northern Ireland, and indeed the world, will be holding him and the Royal family in their thoughts and prayers during this very worrying time for them all. “As a nation we join together to wish His Majesty a speedy recovery and a return to full health."

TUV leader Jim Allister said: “We in TUV are saddened to hear of His Majesty’s diagnosis. We trust His treatment will be successful and that He will know a full and speedy recovery. “His Majesty will be in the thoughts and prayers of many across Northern Ireland this evening.”

The King will carry on working behind the scenes on state business and official papers, and returned from Sandringham to London on Monday to commence treatment as an out-patient. Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual. “The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.” Charles, 75, was discharged from the London Clinic a week ago after undergoing treatment on an enlarged prostate. The shock news is the latest health scare to hit the royal family at the start of 2024, coming after the King’s hospital stay, the Princess of Wales’s major abdominal surgery and Sarah, Duchess of York’s diagnosis of skin cancer. Buckingham Palace announced on January 16 that the King was to have treatment for an enlarged prostate, but that the condition was benign. The Palace announced the King’s cancer diagnosis at 6pm on Monday. Charles, who acceded to the throne just 17 months ago, was last seen on Sunday when he attended church in Sandringham.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.