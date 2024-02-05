Detectives investigating the murder of Blake Newland have been granted a further 36 hours to question four males who were arrested.

The 17-year-old was stabbed to death in Limavady on Friday.Police have arrested a total of six males. One 29-year-old man has been released on police bail to allow for further investigation.

A man, aged in his 50s, was also taken to hospital following the incident in the Woodland Walk area at around 9.35pm.

The PSNI have made an appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact detectives on 101 quoting 1924 02/02/24 Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

