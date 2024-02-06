Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has travelled to Washington to brief US Congress on the restoration of Northern Ireland's powersharing institutions.

Heaton-Harris will also update US politicians on the implementation of the Government’s controversial new Legacy Act.

Stormont was restored on Saturday after a deal between the UK Government and the DUP to address unionist concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements, which included passing new legislation at Westminster.

The newly formed Executive met for the first time on Monday.

The occasion was marked by a visit from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Heaton-Harris said he would use the visit to “champion Northern Ireland’s economic potential as a great place to trade, invest, visit and study”.

The Secretary of State will also brief members of the State Department and the National Security Council, US businesses and the Ad Hoc Committee to Protect the Good Friday Agreement.

He said: “With the Northern Ireland Executive and Assembly restored and working for the people of Northern Ireland, I am pleased to be updating our US stakeholders, whose steadfast support has been invaluable, at this important moment for Northern Ireland.

“This is an exciting time, with local, elected representatives in place at Stormont to help Northern Ireland realise its full potential as a fantastic place to live, work and invest.”

The Northern Ireland Secretary said he would discuss progress over the implementation of the Legacy Act.

He said: “The UK Government remains absolutely committed to addressing the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

“This visit provides a timely opportunity to discuss these important matters, including progress in the implementation of the Legacy Act by the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery, and in finalising the terms of reference for the Omagh Bombing Inquiry which we hope to announce shortly.

“I look forward to continuing to work with our US stakeholders to progress our shared commitment to transform Northern Ireland for the better.”

