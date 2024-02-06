NI Children’s Hospice to reduce bed capacity due to ‘loss of funding’

Play Brightcove video

The Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice is to reduce its beds capacity due to a “loss of government funding”.

The hospice in Glengormley, Co Antrim, provides specialist palliative care supporting more than 350 babies, children and their relatives each year.

The service is the only one of its kind in Northern Ireland offering a range of vital services, including antenatal support and short breaks for terminally ill children and their families.

A statement from the charity said the reduction is “deeply regrettable and may potentially incur a decrease in staff numbers and a new working model”.

The long-term future of the service will be protected and the number of children and families supported will stay the same.

The organisation is consulting with staff members and service users who might be affected.

The announcement came as MLAs gathered at the Stormont Assembly to call on the Prime Minister to give Northern Ireland the “resources that it needs to deliver effective public services”.

Members will debate a motion urging the Government to put Northern Ireland’s finances on a “sustainable footing”.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill, speaking at the start of the sitting on Tuesday morning, expressed concern.

“I know we all will be concerned, we all would want to do our very, very best for the hospice service itself, particularly when you’re dealing with children going through such a difficult time,” she said.

“I have spoken to the Health Minister, I know that he and I, and I’m sure the deputy First Minister, will want to do everything we can to be as supportive as we can of the hospice, and I have communicated that with them this morning.”

Grace Stewart, acting director of Children’s Hospice, said she profoundly regretted having to implement any reduction in capacity.

She said: “This decision, led by the need to ensure the long-term sustainability of our service, will impact bed numbers and availability.

“Given the loss of government funding for one of our beds, our intention is to run six beds Monday to Friday and three beds Saturday and Sunday.

“This is a change from our seven beds, seven nights model.”

“Despite these challenges, our unwavering commitment to supporting children and their families remains.”

The hospice requires more than £20million annually to provide its services.

The charity said it was facing “severe financial challenges due to the current economic climate”.

It stated: “Our energy costs have doubled in the last year and the cost-of-living crisis has increased costs of other essential supplies such as clinical supplies, housekeeping supplies, catering as well as other costs such as insurance and security.”

