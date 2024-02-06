Public transport workers in Northern Ireland have called off their planned walkout on 15 of February.

Unions have said the decision has been taken to give political leaders space to make an improved pay offer.

The announcement comes after after powersharing was restored with the UK government granting £3.3bn for the incoming executive a portion of which is allocated to settle public sector pay disputes.

The three main unions- Unite, GMB and Siptu - have said they hope Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd will move quickly and offer workers a pay rise.

Peter Macklin, GMB Organiser, said: "The unions want to provide politicians and Translink the space to provide a cost of living pay increase for public transport workers.

"However, they should be under no illusions, in the absence of any such offer, our members will be left with no alternative but to proceed with the planned three-day action at the end of the month.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham added: “Stormont has a small window to come forward with a pay offer to avoid further industrial action by public transport sector workers.

"Promises of increased budgets must immediately translate into a fair pay increase for our members."SIPTU regional organiser Niall McNally welcomed the restoration of the power-sharing institutions and called on the Infrastructure Minister to take action.

He said: "John O’Dowd must move quickly to address the underfunding of public transport in Northern Ireland and ensure adequate funding for this vital public service – and to allow public transport workers to receive a cost of living pay increase.

Infrastructure Minister, John O’Dowd welcomed the union's decision.

He said: "Transport workers provide a very valuable public service and this is the right action to allow time to get around the table and discuss their pay.

"The Trade Unions are aware of the strain on public finances and particularly the under-funding of public transport services over many years.

"I am happy to meet with the Unions to discuss this important issue and to encourage them to reach a resolution with Translink management on their pay award as quickly as possible.”

