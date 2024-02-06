A 24- hour yellow weather warning for snow has been issued for Northern Ireland by the Met Office.

The warning will be in place from 6am on Thursday, 8 February until 6am on Friday, 9 February.

The met office have said snow showers and ice could mean difficult driving conditions and transport disruption.

Forecasters said a band of rain, sleet, and snow, will push north on Thursday bringing up to 2cm snow at lower-levels and as much as 15-25cm on higher ground.

The snow will ease later Thursday, and may turn back to rain or drizzle, especially in the south and east of Northern Ireland.

Colder temperatures are expected to continue into the weekend.

