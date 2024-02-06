Stormont parties agree committee chairs after extended negotiations

Play Brightcove video

Stormont parties have agreed a new set of chairs and vice chairs for the committees which will oversee the work of ministers and their departments.

The nominations came after extended negotiations between the parties, with two suspensions requested and granted.

They include a new committee which will scrutinise the Windsor Framework, a deal between the UK and EU on post-Brexit trading arrangements which has caused controversy among unionists who regard it as placing a trade border in the Irish Sea.

It will be led by chair Declan Kearney (Sinn Fein) and vice chair David Brooks (DUP).

As the largest party in the Assembly, Sinn Fein was entitled to the first choice of the positions.

They chose Liz Kimmins as Health Committee chair and Colm Gildernew as Communities Committee chair, as well as a number of vice chairs.

The DUP chose Joanne Bunting to serve as Justice Committee chair, Phillip Brett as Economy Committee chair and Deborah Erskine as Infrastructure Committee chair.

Alliance chose Nick Mathison to chair the Education Committee and Paula Bradshaw to chair the Executive Office Committee, while the UUP chose Tom Elliott to chair the Agriculture and Environment Committee and the SDLP chose Matthew O’Toole to chair the Finance Committee.

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein MLA Caral Ni Chuilin was elected to serve as Principal Deputy Speaker.

