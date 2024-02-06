Teenager Blake Newland stabbed in ‘revenge’ attack, court told

A teenager who was stabbed to death in Co Londonderry was targeted in a revenge attack following an earlier assault, a court has been told.

Two brothers appeared in court charged with the murder of 17-year-old Blake Newland in Limavady on Friday night.

Stephen Owen McGlinchey, 27, from Dunmore Place, and Andrew McGlinchey, 29, from Roe Mill Gardens, both in Limavady, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday via video link.

Andrew McGlinchey was also charged with assault on a police officer.

A detective sergeant told the court he could connect the two men to the charges.

The two defendants spoke only to confirm they understood the charges.

There was no application for bail and they were remanded in custody until March 4.

Two 16-year-old boys later appeared in court charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

The detective sergeant told the court that police had attended an address at Woodland Walk in Limavady on Friday night.

They found Michael McGlinchey, the father of Stephen and Andrew McGlinchey, lying on the footpath outside with head injuries. He remains in hospital.

Police entered the property and found Blake Newland unconscious on the kitchen floor with stab wounds to his chest.

He died later in hospital.

The detective told the court investigations had shown there had been an altercation earlier in the evening at another address in Limavady where Stephen McGlinchey had allegedly been attacked by Blake and the two 16-year-olds.

The court was told Stephen McGlinchey then fetched his father and brother and went to the address where Blake and the two teenagers were.

The detective alleged: “They went for revenge at that point.”

The officer told the court that when they arrived at the house a “melee had commenced” outside.

Blake sustained his injuries outside the property and then made his way back inside, the court was told.

The detective told the court that the McGlincheys and Blake and the two teenagers had been armed.

He said police had recovered a wooden post with blood on it, a metal bar attached to a rope which was also attached to a wooden block, a broken hacksaw and a knife.

The officer told the court DNA tests had revealed the knife had Blake’s blood on it as well as DNA from the McGlincheys.

The two teenagers’ case was also adjourned until March 4.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: “One should not lose sight of the fact that this set of circumstances resulted in the very untimely and tragic death of Blake Newland, who himself was a child, only 17 years of age.

“Whatever the circumstances which led up to his demise, on behalf of the court I would like to extend my sympathy to the friends and family of Blake.

“It is a chilling reminder of just how dangerous weapons and knives can be if used inappropriately in a public place.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.