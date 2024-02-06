Play Brightcove video

Limavady murder charges

Two men have been charged with the murder of 17-year-old Blake Newland in Limavady.The teenager died in hospital following a stabbing in the town on Friday night.The men, aged 27 and 29, are due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.Detectives have also charged two 16-year-old boys with grievous bodily harm with intent.The youths will also appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.A fifth man arrested by police in connection with the case remained in police custody on Monday night.A sixth man initially detained by officers was released earlier on Monday pending further police inquiries.

King Charles cancer diagnosis

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly have sent their best wishes to King Charles following his cancer diagnosis.

Buckingham Palace has announced the King has started a schedule of regular treatments and will be taking a step back from public-facing duties.

First Minister, Michelle O’Neill said: “I am very sorry to hear of King Charles’ illness and I want to wish him well for his treatment and a speedy recovery.”Deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly said: “I would like to wish His Majesty, King Charles all the the very best for his treatment. I, like many people throughout Northern Ireland, will keep him and his family in my prayers.”

Heaton-Harris US visit

The Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has travelled to Washington to update US Congress members on the restoration of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The trip follows the most recent visit of US Special Economic Envoy Joe Kennedy III to Northern Ireland.

Chris Heaton-Harris said he would use the trip to champion Northern Ireland's economic potential.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.