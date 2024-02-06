Two men have been charged with the murder of 17-year-old Blake Newland in Limavady.

The teenager died in hospital after being stabbed in the town on Friday night.

The men, aged 27 and 29, are due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Detectives have also charged two 16-year-olds with grievous bodily harm with intent.

The youths will also appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

A fifth man arrested by police in connection with the case remains in police custody.

A sixth man initially detained by officers was released on Monday pending further police inquiries.

Blake sustained fatal injuries in an incident in the Woodland Walk area of Limavady.

A man, aged in his 50s, was also stabbed in the incident and taken to hospital for treatment for injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.