What will be the top priorities for the newly appointed Executive following the restoration of Stormont?

First on the list will be pay awards for public sector workers.

That means addressing pay parity issues raised by health staff, teachers, public transport workers and civil servants.

This is where the new Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald comes in.

She will take the reins of that £3.3bn package from the UK government.

Within that, there is £500m to settle public sector pay awards, taking the total to almost £600m.

This will not be an automatic fix - but it does mean the Finance Minister can set a pay policy and usher in the beginning of negotiations.

The issue of pay will also need to be addressed by the returning Health Minister Robin Swann.

NHS workers have long been calling for pay parity with workers in the rest of the UK.

Alongside that issue, is waiting lists which continue to grow year-on-year.

Mr Swann will also need to look at nursing and GP numbers.

To tackle these big issues, the health minister will be asking for a sustainable and multi-year health budget.

Now the second biggest budget allocation after health, is education.

The new Education Minister Paul Givan will also be tackling the pay award issue.

Teachers here are the worst paid in the UK and have been waiting three years for an uplift.

Last year, education’s budget was reduced by around 2.5% which meant civil servants cut some schemes and after school clubs ended.

The education minister will also be looking at the The Independent Review of Education into Northern Ireland's current system, which was published late last year.

The review stressed to extend early years education, as well as ensuring special educational needs criteria are met.

As for justice, the returning minister Naomi Long will have to prioritise a budget for the PSNI.

Around 70% of her budget will go to the police service - and we know recruitment is a top priority for the new Chief Constable Jon Boutcher.

Money will need to be set aside to employ 350 new officers in a recruitment drive set for April.

Mr Boutcher also wants to see a 7% pay increase for his officers, totalling around £20million.

There are several more departments which are facing their own pressing issues - this will be a huge task ahead for each and every Stormont minister.

