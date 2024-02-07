The Health Minister Robin Swann has asked his officials to engage with the Northern Ireland's Children Hospice to try and "determine the best way forward" by the end of this week.

The children's hospice has been facing severe funding challenges, which are being further heightened by a reduction in government financing.

Mr Swann said in a statement that he hoped to reach this determination on by the end of the week.

His statement said: "The department recognises the vital role of hospices and has consistently resourced them to help deliver the critical services they provide.

"The minister has asked his officials to look urgently at the issues raised, to engage with the hospice and to provide a clear evidence base so he can determine the best way forward before the end of the week."

On Tuesday, the Children's Hospice announced a reduction in beds blaming a loss of government funding.

The Glengormley facility is a charity which provides specialist palliative care for more than 350 babies, children and their families every year. It is the only service of its type in Northern Ireland, supporting babies, children, and their families through a range of services, including antenatal support and supported short breaks. It requires more than £20million annually to provide its services.

The charity said the reduction was “deeply regrettable and may potentially incur a decrease in staff numbers and a new working model”.

Grace Stewart, acting director of Children’s Hospice, said she profoundly regretted having to implement any reduction in capacity but the move would help ensure its long term stability.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.