A man has been arrested over an arson and hammer attack on a bank building in Co Armagh.

The attack on Tuesday night targeted a branch of Halifax in the town, with a flammable liquid poured on the front of the building before being set alight.

A man also reportedly damaged an ATM machine in the area with a hammer.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service went to the scene and put the fire out, however the building was damaged.

The outside of the building suffered damage. Credit: Presseye

No one is believed to have been inside the building at the time of the attack.

A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life with intent, possessing offensive weapon in public place and possessing article with intent to damage property.

The police have asked for anyone with any information on the attack to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.