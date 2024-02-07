A man has been arrested after a viable explosive device was found in a property in Co Down.

Homes in the Rosevale Avenue area had been evacuated after the explosive was discovered in a flat.

Ammunition Technical Officers attended and made the device safe.

A number of suspecuted firearms were also recovered from the flat, which the have been taken away for further examination.

Residents evacuated from their homes have been allowed to return.

The 34 year old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances, making explosives under suspicious circumstances and possession of a class C drug.

He is in police custody and is being questioned.

