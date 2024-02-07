Play Brightcove video

Man arrested after viable device found

A man has been arrested after police found an explosive device during a security alert at a flat in County Down.

Homes were evacuated during the operation in Rosevale Avenue in Newtownards yesterday. The 34-year-old is being questioned on suspicion of making explosives under suspicious circumstances and possessing a firearm.

Minister urged to take action on Newry hosptial

The health minister Robin Swann is being urged by a cross party council delegation to reinstate emergency general surgery at Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry.

General surgery was temporarily suspended due to a shortage of consultants at the site. Newry Mourne and Down District Council is set to write to Robin Swann to reverse the decision.

A quarter of students considering leaving courses over cost pressures

A union which represents students in Northern Ireland say the cost of living is impacting their mental health with a quarter considering leaving their course.

According to a report by the NUS and USI students are unable to buy food, travel to class or have a life outside of studies and work as a result of soaring costs.

Discussions held over Belfast drug consumption room

And ongoing discussions between Belfast Council and the Northern Attorney General over the introduction of an overdose prevention facility in the city have been described as positive.

The facility would allow individuals to safely consume drugs under supervision of trained staff who can intervene to prevent overdose.

