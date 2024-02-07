Play Brightcove video

The mother of a young boy who uses the Children's Hospice has spoken of how vital the service is to her and her family.

It comes as the Glengormley-based charity is in a funding crisis and having to reduce the number of beds it can facilitate.

Oisin McConnell has complex medical needs needing 24-hour care. The 13-year-old has been attending the centre since he was three.

"If we want to plan something as a family, if we want to go out, even if we want some sleep, it is vital to us," his mother Natalie told UTV.

They usually get three or four nights care from the hospice, but with pressures on the beds that will now be two nights at most.

"You are going to have families coming through needing to access this service who maybe aren't going to access this service.

"Where do they turn?

"There is nothing else like it for this diagnosis, for these type of children."

The Health Minister has asked his officials to engage with the Northern Ireland's Children Hospice to try and "determine the best way forward" by the end of this week.

The charity said it deeply regretted the move to cut services but it would help ensure long-term sustainability.

