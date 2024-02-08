Play Brightcove video

For hundreds affected by substance misuse in the North West, recovery started with a walk.

A journey towards a life free from dependency began along a route around Derry with ARC Fitness.

People can take part in the walk even if they are still in the grip of addiction.

Those making their first tentative steps are helped, supported, encouraged and inspired by walking companions who are further down their road to recovery.

The walk is led every Monday and Friday evening by Martin Ward.

He’s a recovering alcoholic and a counsellor with Addiction Recovery Coaching, known as ARC fitness.

Martin says many find it easier to open up and talk while they walk:

“It gives people a safe space, they can talk about difficulties with alcohol and drugs. Once they are walking it’s easier than a conversation in a room.”

It’s just a year since Danielle McKinney first joined the walk.

She was struggling with alcohol and painkillers.

Now Danielle is clean and helping others.

“You know what it is like to start,’ she says: “You know how hard it is to go on that first walk but for me I’m now at that stage where I’m trying to help others so it worked really well for me.”

Collette McCallion lost everything when she was drinking, including her family.

Joining the walk helped her turn her life around: “I used to be embarrassed and ashamed,” she told UTV: “I thought my family was ashamed.

But they were ashamed when I was drunk. Now they are proud that I’m sober.”

ARC fitness is a unique approach which combines physical fitness with recovery.

It was started by mental health nurse Gary Rutherford who drew on his own experiences.

It’s a grassroots organisation which develops a community of support around those undertaking their programs.

No shame is one of their mottos

Gary believes the need for addiction recovery services is greater now than ever

“The drug landscape is changing," he says, "There is more and more availability and that is providing more and more problems.”

The number of drug deaths in Northern Ireland has risen by 40% in 10 years.

Professor Anne Campbell is concerned that many are young people aged 34 and under.

She’s part of the Northern Ireland Alcohol and Drug Alliance and wants the new Stormont Executive to prioritise tackling addiction.

“We do not want to be prophets of doom,” Prof Campbell warns, “But if we do not put funding and the proper resources into this sector then problems will only get worse.”

The walkers with ARC fitness are proof that there is hope and that recovery is possible.

They head out into the night every Monday and Friday evening but are leaving the darkness of addiction behind them.

