A 44-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell. The senior officer was seriously injured in a shooting in Co Tyrone last year. On Thursday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said they arrested the man in the Dungannon area under the Terrorism Act.

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning. A PSNI spokesperson said a property was also searched and a number of items have been taken away for further examination. Mr Caldwell was shot several times in front of his son at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, in February. The detective, who had investigated a number of high-profile murder cases, spent several weeks in intensive care. A typed message, purportedly from the New IRA, was posted on a wall in Londonderry and said the group was responsible for the shooting. Police have said the New IRA is the main line of inquiry in the investigation. A number of people have previously appeared in court charged in connection with Mr Caldwell’s attempted murder and on charges around the claim of responsibility.

