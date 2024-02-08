Danielle Maxwell keen to become regular NI starter under manager Oxtoby

When I asked Danielle Maxwell what her goals were for 2024 in January, she told her main one was to win the league with Cliftonville. More long term the 21-year-old had a dream of playing across the water but she didn't anticipate that a few weeks later she would have signed for English Championship side Blackburn Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

Picking up the Northern Ireland Football Writers Player of the Year for 2023 would have shone the spotlight on her even more but the Northern Ireland winger has earned the opportunity to play full time football in England by herself. Having missed out on an opportunity to go to the Euros in 2022 through injury, Maxwell didn't let that setback hamper her progression. She went on to score 14 goals for Cliftonville and help them lift two trophies, the Sports Direct Women's Premiership and the County Antrim Cup. Her form earned her a well deserved recall to the Northern Ireland senior side when Tanya Oxtoby took charge and Maxwell repaid her with her first international goal in their Nations League game against Hungary last October followed by another over Albania in December. Making the move to Balckburn Rovers, who currently sit mid-table in the Championship, Maxwell said "I'm really happy and I feel for myself, it's a big step in the right direction. I'm excited to see what I can bring to the team to help us move forward together. Maxwell is also keen to become a regular starter and goal scorer for Northern Ireland and as Tanya Oxtoby gets ready to name her squad for the Nations League play off with Montenegro later this month, her move to full time football couldn't have come at a better time.

